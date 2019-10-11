Your afternoon local weather update: 10-11-19

England lost its first qualifying game in 10 years, France and Portugal made progress in securing their places at next year's European Championship, while Andorra ended a 56-match losing streak.

A goal five minutes from the end halted England's unbeaten streak in qualifying for a major competition with hosts Czech Republic beating Gareth Southgate's team 2-1 on Friday. A victory in Prague would have secured a spot for England at the continent-wide tournament with three games to go.