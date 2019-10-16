Your afternoon local weather update: 10-16-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bottle of beer in hand, Ryan Zimmerman stood alone in the Nationals Park home clubhouse for a few moments, taking in the scene while his teammates celebrated reaching Washington's first World Series since 1933.

Eventually, someone threw an arm around the 35-year-old Zimmerman's shoulders and ushered him back into the fray, where he joined others in chugging alcohol out of the NL Championship Series trophy after completing a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals. Only fitting that the long-time "face of the franchise" would be right in the middle of things for the club's biggest moment since it arrived in the nation's capital from Montreal.