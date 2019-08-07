Your Afternoon Local Weather Update: 8-7-19

Watertown, New York — Samaritan is pleased to welcome Maxine A. Briggs, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), to Samaritan’s administration and senior leadership team. Briggs brings over 13 years of healthcare experience and 24 years of accounting knowledge to the position.

Prior to joining Samaritan, Briggs served at the Health System Controller for the St. Lawrence Health System since September 2018 and Hospital Controller for Canton-Potsdam Hospital from March 2008 until September 2018. In these roles she provided daily oversight and leadership to many hospital accounting processes, strategic financial direction to the systems, implemented benchmarking tools based upon best practices, directed revenue cycle growth, improved denial claims management and more.