Your afternoon local weather update: 9-23-19

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for 2018 Saquon Barkley has a high sprain to his right ankle and there is no immediate timetable for his return.

Other than confirming it was a high ankle sprain, Giants coach Pat Shurmur didn't have much additional information to offer Monday, a day after rookie quarterback Daniel Jones rallied New York (1-2) from an 18-point deficit to a 32-31 win over Tampa Bay.