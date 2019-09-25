Your afternoon local weather update: 9-25-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — In offering Ukraine's president the help of Attorney General William Barr in investigating rival Joe Biden, President Donald Trump is once again inserting the nation's top law enforcement officer in a political fray.

It's a role Barr has embraced since taking command of the Justice Department in February, most notably by casting special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation as a vindication for Trump, even though Mueller pointedly said he was not exonerating Trump of obstructing justice.