Your afternoon local weather update: 9-27-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — With impeachment officially under way at last, Rep. Adam Schiff launched into a dramatic reading of "the essence" of President Donald Trump's conversation with the president of Ukraine.

"I'm going to say this only seven times, so you better listen good," said the House intelligence committee chairman on Thursday, voicing his interpretation of Trump's message to President Volodymyr Zelensky. "I want you to make up dirt on my political opponent."