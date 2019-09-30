Your afternoon local weather update: 9-30-19

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard “Rich” A. Duvall, MHCM, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective mid-October. Mr. Duvall will replace Claxton-Hepburn’s interim CEO, Charles “Chuck” Gijanto who is retiring from his current role.

This announcement does not represent a merger or acquisition. Duvall’s appointment was approved by both the Claxton-Hepburn and Carthage Hospital’s boards of directors. The final approval will come next week from the North Star Health Alliance, the parent board of the affiliation between Claxton-Hepburn and River Hospital.