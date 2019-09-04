Your afternoon local weather update: 9-4-19

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services today encouraged New Yorkers to use September, which has been designated as National Preparedness Month, as an opportunity to strengthen their own household’s preparedness to withstand disasters, whether they be natural or manmade. Disaster preparedness requires an all hands on deck approach by both first responders and average citizens and here in New York, the public has an opportunity to gain all the training and resources they need through the Division’s Citizen’s Preparedness Corps training program. Already, more than 300,000 New Yorkers have completed this training, and in recognition of National Preparedness Month, these trainings will begin to be made available to all state employees through ‘Lunch and Learn’- style trainings during normal business hours.

“The key to surviving an emergency, whether it be an active shooter or a hurricane, isn’t simply knowing what to do when a situation arises, it’s also about making the right preparations ahead of time,” said New York State’s Commissioner of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Patrick A. Murphy. “With National Preparedness Month taking place during September, there is no better time for New Yorkers to sign up for a Citizen’s Preparedness Corps. course and get the tools and resources they need to prepare their families for the next disaster which threatens the Empire State.”