Your evening local weather update: 10-16-19

DENVER (AP) — Colorado officials said Wednesday they want the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn an appeals court ruling that presidential electors can vote for the candidate of their choice and aren't bound by the popular vote in their states.

The August decision by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver puts "our country at risk," Secretary of State Jena Griswold said at a news conference attended by Attorney General Phil Weiser.