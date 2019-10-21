Your evening local weather update: 10-21-19

NEW YORK (AP) — As Lupita Nyong'o accepted an award from the Harlem School of Arts — and entered the stage to Beyoncé's anthemic hit "Brown Skin Girl" — the actress mainly had two people to thank for fueling her passion for the arts as a child: her parents.

"I was thinking about (the Harlem School of Arts) and what it does for children and its students (and) I didn't have an institution where I'm in from in Nairobi, Kenya. And so the only way my interest in the arts thrived was because I had parents who valued those interests," she said Monday night at the school's annual Mask Ball in New York City. "And my mother in particular, she really nurtured my artistic spirit."