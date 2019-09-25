Your evening local weather update: 9-25-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's repeated prodding of the Ukrainian president to "do us a favor" by investigating Joe Biden and his son is destined to play a central role in the impeachment inquiry against him and could amount to an illegal request for a campaign contribution from a foreign citizen.

Federal law states it is illegal to "knowingly solicit, accept, or receive from a foreign national any contribution or donation." Trump's request to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was not for campaign cash, but what's referred to as an "in kind" contribution that would arguably be of more value — damaging information that could be weaponized against Biden, a potential 2020 rival.