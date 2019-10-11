Your morning local weather update: 10-11-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve said Friday that it will buy short-term Treasury bills each month until the second quarter of 2020 to inject cash into the banking system and make it easier to control overnight lending rates.

The action marks the Fed's latest response to a shortage of cash reserves that developed last month and caused short-term interest rates to spike, sending the Fed's benchmark rate above its target range. The New York Fed said its first monthly purchases, starting Tuesday, will total $60 billion. Future amounts weren't specified.