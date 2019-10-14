Your morning local weather update: 10-14-19

October 12, 2019 - One act of kindness can change the world. It is with this in mind that three military spouses from different branches of service made the decision to go global and inspire 1 million acts of kindness by establishing the inaugural GivingTuesday Military edition. GivingTuesday, which is the Tuesday directly following Thanksgiving, was established in 2012 with one goal in mind, to make generosity go viral. This global day of giving is designed to inspire charitable giving to organizations that are changemakers in their communities, but also stimulate collaboration and volunteerism in communities.

Beyond monetary donations, it was this sense of community and generosity in mind that led 2019 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year Branch winners Jessica Manfre (Coast Guard), Maria Reed (Army) and Samantha Gomolka (National Guard) to come together for this global effort on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.