Your morning local weather update: 10-16-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (October 15, 2019) – Jane Gendron, Executive Director of the American Red Cross North Country Chapter, has announced that she will retire from the Red Cross effective December 31, 2019. This will mark the end of a lengthy career of service for Gendron. She served as Executive Director of the Thousand Islands Girl Scouts Council for more than 14 years before joining the Red Cross, where she has spent the last 7½ years of her career.

“I have loved working for the Red Cross and leading a local chapter to deliver help and hope to people across the North Country,” said Gendron. “It has been an honor to work with so many wonderful colleagues, volunteers, and supporters over the years. It won’t be easy to say goodbye, but I am comforted in knowing that there are hundreds of local Red Crossers who will continue to carry out our lifesaving mission, as they have for well over 100 years.”