Your morning local weather update: 7-17-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday upheld the rape and sexual assault convictions and 263-year prison sentence of a former Oklahoma City police officer whose case has been watched closely by the Black Lives Matter movement and some conservatives.

The court rejected appeals by 32-year-old Daniel Holtzclaw that included a lack of evidence, excessive sentence, prosecutorial misconduct, a "circus atmosphere" during his trial and a failure by the defense attorney to present a DNA expert to offer an alternative explanation to how DNA of one victim wound up on Holtzclaw's pants.