Your morning local weather update: 7-22-19

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is reporting a second quarter profit that rose just over 1% as strong sales of higher-priced pickups and SUVs overcame falling global sales.

The Detroit automaker said Thursday that it made $2.42 billion, or $1.66 per share, from April through June. Adjusting for restructuring costs, GM made $1.64 per share, blowing by analyst estimates of $1.44.