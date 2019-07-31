Your Morning Local Weather Update: 7-31-19

BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that Washington isn't asking any Asian nation to take sides as it engages with the region where China is battling for influence and aggressively expanding territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Pompeo hailed an Indo-Pacific engagement framework adopted by the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in June, saying it supports sovereignty, transparency, good governance and a rules-based order among other things.