Your morning local weather update: 9-18-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is balking at demands from the House intelligence committee to turn over a secret whistleblower complaint or appear at a hearing this week, escalating a weeklong standoff with the panel's chairman.

Committee Chairman Adam Schiff subpoenaed Maguire last week and said he was withholding a whistleblower complaint from Congress. Schiff said that if the complaint was not turned over, Maguire would be required to appear at a Thursday hearing.