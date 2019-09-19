Your morning local weather update: 9-19-19

Tom and Shawna Stenton, of Louisville, Kentucky, were planning to enjoy a relaxing sightseeing tour of Las Vegas last week -- but the day turned into a nightmare when their hot-air balloon crash-landed in the desert, ejecting the pilot and leaving them to fend for themselves.

"It felt like a car crash. It did not feel like a hard landing ... it felt like a bad car crash," Shawna Stenton told "Good Morning America" in an interview airing Thursday. "We're just fortunate we made it out alive. That's what I keep going back to every time I start to panic. My heart starts pounding and I think, 'You're alive and that's all that matters.' And then that calms me."