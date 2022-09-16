SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Starting Saturday over 800 exhibits and displays are expected to descend onto the New York State Fairgrounds for the State’s largest gun show, a tradition that’s been going on for years.

But this year there’s been mounting concerns among vendors, attendees, and even the gun show manager about how the state’s new gun laws would impact the show. The new laws block people from carrying guns into certain public places called “sensitive spaces” including theaters, libraries, and parks.

Many were wondering if that included the New York State Fairgrounds, a public space owned by the State. When NewsChannel 9 reached out to Gun Show Manager Sandy Ackerman with the New York State Arms Collectors Association she didn’t want to talk on camera but said the new rules were confusing and hard to interpret.

So NewsChannel 9 reached out to the Governor’s Office for clarification and was told the Center of Progress Building where the show is held does not fall under the “sensitive spaces” category, meaning guns can still be carried during the duration of the show.

The Governor’s Office said in a statement:

“Governor Hochul led the fight to pass new laws that protect public safety and address gun violence. The new gun safety law allows gun shows to occur, and organizations hosting these events should work with property owners and vendors to ensure they can legally and safely proceed.” Governor’s Office

We also reached out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office which will be providing security at the show and operating a booth for the Pistol License Unit. The Sheriff’s Office says it hasn’t been notified of any additional changes that will impact the Gun Show.

If you’re attending you can still bring your legal guns including your concealed carry and any long guns you plan to sell at the show. Just like in years past, guns must be unloaded and checked at the entrance with law enforcement for the duration of your stay at the show unless you’re paid or hired security.

For more information on the State’s new gun laws, you can read the Frequently Asked Questions from NYS Police here.