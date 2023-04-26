SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mary Merritt has lived at her home on Midland Avenue in Syracuse since 1973.

Next door to her house used to be an apartment building, now it’s an empty lot. She and her neighbors are concerned about it.

“It’s dead animals in there, carcasses,” Merritt explained, “You see old dead cats, dead rats. You can see the rats and the rodents that has got caught into the debris and died.”

Merritt said trash is also being dumped there.

“They come in there and throw garbage in there. They throw dead animals in there,” Merritt said. “We don’t know who they are, they come in in the night. It’s bags and bags of garbage.”

Merritt said the city owns the lot. She and her neighbors have called to complain and she said the city has come out, but she wants more needs to be done.

Merritt and her neighbors have even cleaned it up themselves.

“We hire somebody to come in an pull it out and put it on the road. Last year, I had it all cleaned out. I can’t afford it,” she shared. When asked how much it cost, she said, “Over three hundred dollars.”

One neighbor’s message to those dumping the trash, “Stop,” said Dionnarae Jones, who lives across the street from Merritt. “It’s not that hard to take it to a dumpster.”

For Merritt, the issues don’t end there. She says the overgrown trees and bushes have damaged her fence.

“They are heavy and it pulls it back that way and it caused it to break and bend,” she said.

She hopes by speaking out something more can be done.

“We want it to look good so you feel good,” said Merritt.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to the city for comment and are waiting to hear back.

