CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We have an update on a Q&A out of Canastota. After months without a pharmacy, an independently owned shop announced it will open in Canastota.

Dougherty Pharmacy, which has locations in Morrisville and Hamilton, will open its 3rd location in Canastota on 143 South Peterboro Street.

Those living in the village are familiar with the location, it was the former Downtown Pharmacy.

Dougherty Pharmacy owner, Colin Valenta said the outpouring of support since its announcement on Facebook has been outstanding.

Valenta said licensing and construction will take several months. He anticipated the Canastota location won’t open until winter.

The news of a new pharmacy is the script Canastota was hoping to hear. Last fall, the YS Team reported Walgreens closed at least four locations in our area, including the one in Canastota.

Village of Canastota Administrator, Jeremy Ryan, said the closure was a blow to residents, especially those without transportation.

People in Canastota were forced to travel to Chittenango or Oneida to get prescriptions.

Ryan told us in the spring that the village was working with local business leaders to attract a new pharmacy.