CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We have a sweet story today!

The Your Stories Team learned the popular fresh cookie company, Crumbl Cookies is planning to open its second CNY store in Clay.

The company’s sign has been added to the Kimbrook Village Square marquee. Kimbrook, is located near the intersection of NY 31 and NY 57.

It’s not clear where in the plaza the new Crumbl will open.

A company spokesperson said the goal is to open the Clay store in the fall, but the timeline could be pushed back, due to construction delays and supply chain issues.

Supply chain issues delayed the DeWitt location for months. It finally opened last December in the Marshalls Plaza on Erie Blvd E.

Will more Crumbl locations open in CNY? Crumbl said there’s no formal announcement , but that will likely change as the company continues to grow.