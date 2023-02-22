SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team keeps hearing from our viewers with questions and complaints about those dreaded robocalls.

A viewer named Karen recently wrote us and said she noticed some calls appear on her Caller ID as a local number or disguised as a business, hospital or utility company. She wanted to know how this is legal.

In most cases, it’s not. What Karen is describing is known as call spoofing.

What is spoofing? Here’s how the FCC defines it: “Spoofing is when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity. Scammers often use neighbor spoofing so it appears that an incoming call is coming from a local number, or spoof a number from a company or a government agency that you may already know and trust. If you answer, they use scam scripts to try to steal your money or valuable personal information, which can be used in fraudulent activity.”

The FCC advises you not to answer numbers you don’t recognize. If you do answer, hang up immediately.

It also advises you to hang up on a call that flashes on your Caller ID claiming to be from a company or government agency. To verify that’s it a legitimate call and not a scam, you should call the company or agency back with a number on an account statement or one listed in the phone book or verified website.

The FTC said the best defense to stopping unwanted calls is call blocking. When it comes to blocking calls, such as spam, scams and illegal robocalls, the FTC has this helpful website with tips and videos.