PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two viewers in Oswego County sent the Your Stories Team a question about construction by the Tops in the Village of Pulaski.

Viewers Lily and John wanted to know what’s being built.

According to the Village of Pulaski Clerk Catherine Spinney, a Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store is being constructed.

Spinney believed construction started earlier in the spring and those behind the project would like to have it completed by fall.

Spinney said the current Family Dollar on Route 13 will move to the new location when completed. She did not believe anything is planned for the current building once it’s vacated.

In 2021 when Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combo stores were announced by the company, it said it had more than 100 locations up and running and a potential to open up to three thousand locations over the next several years.

“We ended fiscal 2022 with approximately 810 Combo stores opened and plan to add hundreds more in the coming years,” the company states on its website.

We reached out to the Dollar Tree corporation for more information on the new Pulaski store. We have not heard back.