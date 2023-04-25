CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

A few of our viewers have asked about the decision to open Chick-fil-A restaurants along the Thruway, given that the popular chain is closed on Sundays.

Currently, the Thruway Authority is in the process of rebuilding or upgrading all 27 travel plazas.

When complete, 10 of the travel plazas will have a Chick-fil-A, including the rest stop in Chittenango. That new service center opened last September.

Applegreen is the company that operates the service areas. A spokesperson said its goal was to offer variety across the Thruway system.

“For example, we wanted travelers to have a choice between two burger brands, two chicken brands, two coffee brands and so forth,” The Applegreen spokesperson said in a statement.

Other restaurants coming to the new travel plazas including Burger King, Shake Shack, Popeyes, Panda Express and Panera. Coffee chains include Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts.

Applegreen said Chick-fil-A’s popularity is another reason it was chosen. It’s often ranked as a fan favorite.

“Important to note that Chick-fil-A is only at 10 of the 27 new plazas, 9 of which have at least one other major food brand and one coffee offering available. At Chittenango we also have food offerings from Starbucks and the retail convenience store available for travelers,” the spokesperson said.