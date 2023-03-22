LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

This question will have you thinking of summer!

Viewer Mike Smith emailed the Your Stories Team wanting to know more about the marina proposal on Onondaga Lake that County Executive Ryan McMahon mentioned in last week’s State of the County Address.

Smith wondered if McMahon was calling for a new marina or proposing to make upgrades to the current public marina and boat launches.

Justin Sayles, Communications Director with the Onondaga County Executive’s office, said this would be a new public marina.

He said the current Onondaga Lake Park Marina is at capacity and there’s a waitlist that’s years long.

Sayles said the project is in the early phases. Right now the County is trying to determine the exact spot to build the marina. He said it’s eyeing somewhere near the Salt Museum in Onondaga Lake Park, not too far from the current marina.

Sayles added that the current public marina was built in 1933 and docks were last replaced in 2008.

The new marina proposal still needs to go through the formal construction bidding process and funding needs to be approved by the County Legislature said Sayles. He mentioned it would come from a capital project fund.

During McMahon’s address, he said the County needed to reimagine Onondaga Lake Park. In addition to a new marina, he proposed building multiple pickleball courts.

“We need to think differently and restore the most valuable park land to green space not black top,” McMahon said.