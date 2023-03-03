CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories team keeps getting questions about two old department stores.

The people want to know if there’s anything new for the former Cortland and Mattydale Kmart. The lights have been off for years at these stores, which were once known for the blue light special.

For the Mattydale Kmart, the Town of Salina said several companies have shown interest over the years about moving in but nothing has crossed the finish line.

That means for now, it sits empty most of the time, except for a few times a year where there’s a pop-up shop for baby and toddler clothes and toys.

In Cortland County, the location is dark too.

The Cortlandville planning director said an auto service shop called it home for a bit but has since moved out.

He said nothing had come across his desk that shows someone else is thinking about setting up a new shop.

He also mentioned these old department stores can be tricky to fill and that it takes a certain type of business that wants to use the old space.