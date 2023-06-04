FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –We have an update to a story we brought you in March. We now know when the Sephora will open at the Towne Center at Fayetteville.

According to company’s website, the grand opening for the beauty products store is Friday, June 23.

The new Sephora will open in the former Panera Bread location. Panera moved to a new location in the shopping center in March.

While Sephora prepares to open the new Fayetteville location, it’s closing its Destiny USA store. According to the website, it will close on Sunday, June 11.

Sephora did not give a reason as to why it’s closing the Destiny location.