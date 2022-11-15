SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A problem with produce is producing the latest Your Stories Q&A.

Linda Williams recently asked the YS Team:

Why is there a shortage of lettuce in grocery stores?

Other viewers noticed supply issues in restaurants too.

It appears the wild weather seen out west is wreaking havoc on crops. Drought conditions, followed by heavy rain has led to damaged produce and disease.

The Wegmans in DeWitt had some empty spots on shelves this past weekend.

A sign to customers reads:

Due to adverse growing conditions with various Leafy Green items grown on the West Coast, we will be experiencing sporadic supply disruption over the coming weeks.

We will continue to do our best to source only the best items available and we apologize for any inconvenience.

A Wegmans spokesperson said it anticipates a shift in supply by early December.

Over the weekend, The Your Stories Team noticed only a few empty spots in the packaged lettuce section at the Tops locations in Manlius and Fayetteville. The YS Team reached out to Tops in regards to its lettuce supply and was sent the following statement by Kathy Sautter, Public and Media Relations Manager:

We just had a hiccup in our delivery because of a supply chain delay. We should be made whole shortly. We have recently switched packaged lettuce suppliers and have a wide array of varieties for our customers to choose from and while the rest of the country is experiencing a shortage due to supply/demand delays, we are receiving 97% of product.