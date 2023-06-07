SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is a lot of haze and confusion going on these last few days on whether or not the upcoming Chris Stapleton concert will be cancelled due to the poor Air Quality Index.

Viewers have been wondering, what the status of it is?

As of now, the concert is still on for Thursday, June 8.

The St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview sent NewsChannel 9 a statement that reads in part:

We are closely monitoring air quality conditions…If any adjustments to the schedule are required, we will post that information on our Facebook page and ticket purchasers will be alerted. We will stay on top of this one and as soon as we get an update–we’ll alert you right here on air and on our website. We’ve also received several questions about the no outside chair policy for the Stapleton concert.

If there are any updates or changes with the concert, NewsChannel 9 will keep you in the loop.