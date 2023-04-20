SALINA N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team has learned that site work recently started at the property once home to the Le Moyne Manor banquet facility on Old Liverpool Road.

A construction trailer sits on the property that overlooks Onondaga Lake and some excavation work has been performed.

Developer Empire Management Co. confirmed to the YS Team that work is underway to transform the vacant spot into an apartment complex.

Vice President of Empire Management, Louis Muraco, said the plan calls for four buildings with a total of 66 apartments. Muraco said one of the buildings will include retail space, a community room for tenants and a deck that faces Onondaga Lake.

Muraco said construction on the $12 million development is expected to last 18 months.

The YS Team has been following this development for years. The former Le Moyne Manor banquet facility was demolished in 2018.

Muraco explained construction was originally slated to begin in 2020, but COVID, supply chain issues and costs of construction material delayed the project.

Muraco added that Empire Management has been fielding phone calls from people interested in leasing an apartment once they’re built. He said as the company begins pre-leasing, people can call 315-445-8990.