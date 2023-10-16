SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

Several viewers are asking for closure on this mysterious lane closure.

The right, southbound lane on the South Midler Avenue bridge that goes over Interstate 690 has been closed for months with no construction in sight. Viewers contacted the Your Stories Team wondering why it’s closed.

The New York State Department of Transportation sent us the following information on the closure:

On June 12, 2023, a truck traveling eastbound on Interstate 690 struck the Midler Avenue bridge, causing damage. As a precaution, NYSDOT closed the right lane of Midler Avenue southbound between Burnett Avenue and the on-ramp to I-690 eastbound. Repairs will begin in November. After the contractor assesses the extent of the damage, a completion date will be determined.

The DOT added that a preliminary assessment when the accident happened and routine checks, led them to determine the bridge is safe for drivers.