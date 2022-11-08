TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This month, an event at The Wild Center in Tupper Lake aims to gather together young people from across nearly two dozen schools. They’re gathering in Tupper Lake for an annual summit on the realities of climate change, and the things they can do about it.

The Adirondack Youth Climate Summit comes to the Wild Center this Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 9-10. Around 150 students will gather from 23 different schools and community groups, spanning New York’s North Country. The focus at the Wild Center will be climate justice, activism and how young people can stand up and shape the future.

Speakers at this year’s summit include:

Vic Barrett Keynote speaker; Climate activist and network organizer working at Powershift Network

Dr. Curt Stager Climate scientist, author and Paul SMith’s College educator teaching natural sciences

Neil Patterson Assistant Director of Center for Native Peoples and the Environment at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry

Thomas Potter FISU World University Games Manager of Sustainability and Legacy; alum of the Youth Climate Program



The Adirondack Youth Climate Summit has not been held in-person since 2019, prior to the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.