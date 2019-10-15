Youth Philanthropy Council offers funding for tri-county nonprofits

The 2019-2020 Northern New York Community Foundation Youth Philanthropy Class. Back row, from left: Sidney Wheeler III, South Jefferson High School; Lucas Barney, Watertown High School; Philip Marra III, Watertown High School; Maxwell Gray, South Jefferson High School; Logan Hess, South Jefferson High School; and Tadd Ledoux, Immaculate Heart Central High School. Middle row, from left: Ella Arnot, Watertown High School; Leatrice Kakolewski, Sackets Harbor High School; Dakota Sloat, Watertown High School; Romi LaClair, South Jefferson High School; Katherine DeLaGarza, Watertown High School; Shania Griffin, Watertown High School; and Madison Derouin, Sackets Harbor High School. Front row, from left: Samantha Farone, Immaculate Heart Central High School; Blake Edgar, South Jefferson High School; Hailyn Buker, South Jefferson High School; Katherine Banazek, South Jefferson High School; Anmolika Bolla, Watertown High School; and Isabelle Boyce, Watertown High School.

WATERTOWN — The Northern New York Community Foundation Youth Philanthropy Council welcomes grant requests from nonprofit organizations of all types for projects, programs or initiatives that positively impact the quality of life in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. The council will evaluate each proposal and has up to $20,000 in grant funding to award.

For award consideration, completed grant applications must be received at the Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown, N.Y. 13601, no later than Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Council members will notify finalists selected to present proposals in the spring. The council will recommend grants for funding to the Community Foundation’s board of directors, which will review recommendations during its quarterly meeting in June 2020. This past spring, the Youth Philanthropy Council awarded 10 grants totaling $20,600 in support to nonprofit organizations that serve residents of the tri-county region.

“We hope to receive a diverse collection of grant proposals from nonprofit organizations across the tri-county region,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director. “By applying, not only are organizations eligible for funding for meaningful programs and projects, it allows our community’s youth to learn more about the impact these charities have on our lives.”

Nonprofit organizations that wish to apply for Youth Philanthropy Council grant funding should contact Mary Perrine, Community Foundation coordinator of partnerships, 315-782-7110, or maryp@nnycf.org. Proposals should include a description of the organization, its mission and how it serves tri-county residents, the requested grant amount, how any funding would be used, and the anticipated project or program impact.

The Youth Philanthropy Council and its grant program is made possible by annual gifts made to the Friends of the Foundation Community Betterment Fund and generous support from Watertown Savings Bank, the Renzi Foodservice Charitable Foundation at the Northern New York Community Foundation, and RBC Wealth Management.

This year’s Youth Philanthropy Council includes 19 representatives from Immaculate Heart Central School, Sackets Harbor Central School, South Jefferson Central School and Watertown High School. Each council member is in his or her sophomore, junior, or senior class. Representatives from each school district are:

Immaculate Heart Central High School: Katherine DeLaGarza, senior; Samantha Farone, senior; and Tadd Ledoux, junior.

Sackets Harbor High School: Madison Derouin, senior.

South Jefferson High School: Katherine Banazek, sophomore; Hailyn Buker, sophomore; Blake Edgar, junior; Maxwell Gray, junior; Logan Hess, junior; Romi LaClair, sophomore; and Sidney Wheeler III, sophomore.

Watertown High School: Ella Arnot, sophomore; Lucas Barney, junior; Anmolika Bolla, sophomore; Isabelle Boyce, junior; Shania Griffin, junior; Philip Marra III, junior; and Dakota Sloat, junior.

The Youth Philanthropy Council was chartered in 2010 to promote positive youth development and engage young people in meaningful activities that build their skills while educating them about community philanthropy and its impact on Northern New York. Council members grow to become problem solvers as they engage in lessons that may never be taught in a classroom.

Since its inception nine years ago, the Youth Philanthropy Council has awarded more than 90 grants to nonprofit organizations in the tri-county area, totaling $146,340 in support.

About the Northern New York Community Foundation

Since 1929, the Northern New York Community Foundation has invested in improving and enriching the quality of life for all in communities across Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

Through strategic partnerships with businesses and organizations, charitable foundations, and generous individual donors, the Community Foundation awards grants and scholarships from an endowment and collection of funds that benefit the community. Its commitment to donors helps individuals achieve their charitable objectives now and for generations to come by preserving legacies of community philanthropy while inspiring others.

The Community Foundation is a resource for local charitable organizations, donors, professional advisors and nonprofit organizations. It also works to bring people together at its permanent home in the Northern New York Philanthropy Center to discuss challenges our communities face and find creative solutions that strengthen the region and make it a great place to live, work, and play.