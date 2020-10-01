Yuengling’s Hershey Chocolate Beer to be released in multiple states. Yes Virginia, you’re included

HERSHEY, Pa. (WFXR) – It’s a partnership that beer lovers with a sweet tooth will certainly be intrigued with.
Yuengling and The Hershey Company have teamed up to offer a chocolate beer porter that will be available as a bottle or on draft in all 21 states where Yuengling beer is sold, including in Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.
Each bottle contains 4.7-percent alcohol.
In 2019, Yuengling and Hershey’s partnered to develop a limited-edition chocolate porter that was only available in draft in a smaller number of states.
Latest Stories
- Trump caps refugee resettlements at record low 15,000
- Bills QB Josh Allen and OC Brian Daboll bond over their highly competitive nature
- VAC encourages North Country to “Shed Some Light on Domestic Violence”
- Mark Cuban donates $50,000 to both LA deputies shot in ambush attack
- Indian River Ambulance Service to continue with annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Run