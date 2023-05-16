SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Choo choo! The “Gravy Train” is rolling into Syracuse this summer, with special guest bbno$.

They’ll be taking on Suburban Park Stage at 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 3.

Yung Gravy, known for sampling classics like “Mr. Sandman” by The Chordettes, “Careless Whisper” by George Michael, and, most recently, “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley, will be bringing his remakes to the fairgrounds.

In 2022, Gravy has earned himself three platinum and four gold singles. He’s also the unofficial second mascot of the Tampa Bay Lightning, “Thus, considered royalty around several former Syracuse Crunch hockey stars—as his song “Gravy Train” became the anthem of the team’s Stanley Cup victory,” said the The New York State Fair Press Office.

Bbno$, pronounced Baby No Money, has worked with Yung Gravy on multiple occasions. They will be releasing their third collaboration, Baby Gravy 3, later this year.

“We’re excited to welcome the ‘Gravy Train’ into The Great New York State Fair, and what a bonus that concertgoers will get to hear from bbno$ too,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director. “The duo will bring a fun vibe to close out The Fair’s second weekend.