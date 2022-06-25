ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressman Lee Zeldin continued his Save Our State bus tour in Gates on Friday.

The Republican candidate for governor also plans to travel to Syracuse to meet with voters to discuss the Republican debates, the importance of voting in the primary, his plans for the state economy, and connecting to all New York voters.

Additional stops on the tour include North Tonawanda and Batavia.

Zeldin also gave his stance on the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade today.

He emphasized the need for community support and took the opportunity to explain his position on issues to voters directly.

To date, Zeldin has won several consecutive seats as a senator, and has served in the House of Representatives since 2014.