BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo announced it will be bringing back its popular Zoomagination: Festival of Lights for another year starting this June.

The attraction features a number of lit-up displays and lanterns, and this year will feature an all-new lineup. Attendees can also indulge in Asian-inspired food, relax in the Beer Garden with a specialty drink and shop for artisan-made goods. Additionally, the zoo’s train and carousel will be open, but its animals will be “in bed for the night.”

Those interested can visit the zoo any night from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, with ticketholders able to enter as late as 9:45. The event starts June 21 and runs through Aug. 20.

Tickets for adults (ages 13+) can be purchased for $19.95 and $15.95 for those between 2 and 12 years old. Infants 23 months and younger get in for free.

Buffalo Zoo members get a $3 discount on tickets and all entry prices are lowered by a dollar on Wednesdays.

To find out more information about Zoomagination, click here.