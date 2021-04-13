Zucker: All J&J vaccine appointments today at NY mass sites will get Pfizer instead

FILE: Dr. Howard Zucker, commissioner for the New York State Department of Health, testifies during a joint legislative budget hearing on health and Medicaid on Monday, Jan. 25, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On April 13, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines due to blood clot issues. New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker commented that the state will follow these guidelines and pause the distribution of these vaccines immediately.

In addition, Zucker said all appointments for Johnson & Johnson vaccines today at New York State mass vaccination sites will be honored with the Pfizer vaccine.

“As the CDC and FDA have said, any adverse events related to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine ‘appear to be extremely rare’ and, ‘People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider,” said Zucker.

The Health Commissioner said he is in “constant contact” with the federal government regarding the issue and will update New Yorkers as more information becomes available.