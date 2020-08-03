Crowds at the Florabama and Orange Beach watch waters for SpaceX Splashdown

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — People of all ages gathered together watching the Gulf where history was being made.

Brianna Silins said, “We thought, me and Daddy and Mommy thought it was really cool.”

One man watching said, “We were waiting and then was like oh wait was that delayed thunder? I was like oh wait no that wasn’t thunder that was the sonic boom and it was like back to back and that was kinda what we heard and it was great.” A woman with him also shared her experience. She said, “We were following it on our phones and then, you know, saw you guys come. We knew it was getting close and it was really exciting. You know, we were able to hear the sonic booms.”

We asked one possible, future astronaut her favorite part about space. Silins said, “The planets, and the stars, and the eclipses, and the moon, and the sun.”

For some people who spoke to WKRG News 5, getting to watch the historic event was just a happy accident. One man said, “They just told us, informed us that there was going to be a shuttle landing out here, so we’re excited. We’ve just kind of been sitting here waiting for it and the beautiful weather, enjoying the weather out here.”

While the idea of going to space can feel like infinity and beyond, Silins shared with us her good luck charm that would be on her packing list. She said, “My stuffed animal…two of my stuffed.. three of my stuffed animals.”

