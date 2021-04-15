Newsfeed Now: Father says system failed after son beaten to death; Family returns from trip to find home vandalized

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- A father of a 2-year-old boy that was beaten to death last week in Florida says the system failed his son, and his death was preventable.

Other stories in today’s show:

A 12-year-old Colorado boy has died after participating in the “blackout challenge”.

Federal health officials have told providers to temporarily stop giving out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after blood clots were reported in seven people after they received the one-dose shot.

Kennedi Walker, a reporter in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, says the reports about the reactions were almost identical to what she went through after receiving the vaccine.

A South Carolina family returns from a trip to Disney World to find $40,000 in damages to their home.

Police say the kids responsible won’t face charges.

An Alabama-based YouTube creator is dreaming big, taking a piece of technology that fits in your hands and making it for a bigger scale.

Now, he’s sharing his dream to lift a few spirits.

The 4-year-old twins who stole the hearts of many Oklahomans last year are now viral sensations.

In a video viewed by millions, the twins dressed up like President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump for Halloween.

See the full story now Oklahoma's News 4.