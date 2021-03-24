Newsfeed Now: Investigation continues into Colorado grocery store mass shooting; NASA prepares for historic flight

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- As the investigation continues into the shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado that killed 10 people, everyone from police, to prosecutors, to even the president is weighing in on what happened Monday.

Many are being hailed as heroes after doing their best to protect co-workers and friends when shots were fired at the King Soopers.

In the wake of two mass shootings, Democrats on Capitol Hill are renewing calls for gun control.

President Joe Biden says he wants Congress to act quickly to pass plans he says will stop the senseless killings, but Republicans are staunchly opposed to Democrats’ proposals.

The IRS announced that economic impact payments will be mailed out starting Wednesday.

Every adult in Texas will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, March 29, the state’s health department announced on Tuesday.

While some are relieved to be able to sign up for a shot, others who are already eligible worry about being passed up.

In North Carolina, a woman is recovering after she was hit by a car during a drag race over the weekend.

NASA is getting ready for another historic flight.

This one is involving a 4 pound helicopter flying on Mars.

