Newsfeed Now: Third COVID vaccine begins US rollout; 7-year-old opens lemonade stand to fund brain surgery

The next round of COVID-19 relief for millions of Americans moved one step closer to becoming law after the House approved the president’s plan over weekend, sending the measure to the Senate.

A third coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson could not be coming at a more critical time as many eligible Americans are still finding it difficult to schedule their vaccine appointments.

Many have heard the old adage “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade,” but few have taken that thought as far as an Alabama 7-year-old who started a lemonade stand in an effort to help pay for a series of brain surgeries the child faces.

A mystery man left an absolutely gigantic tip for the staff at one restaurant in Colorado, an anonymous show of generosity that’s changed a few lives around town.

This year’s Golden Globes were different than any awards show fans had seen before. While special precautions were taken to keep everyone safe during the pandemic there was still plenty of laughs and plenty of drama!

A recent traffic stop in southern California left troopers shaking their heads when they pulled over a driver using the carpool lane with one of the most realistic dummies they’ve ever seen, complete with face mask to follow safety guidelines.

