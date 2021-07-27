10 hospitalized after 2 cars crash, hitting 8 pedestrians in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — A two-car crash sent 10 people to area hospitals Monday evening, after the vehicles hit eight people standing on a nearby street corner.

It happened on the corner of State Route 14 and Glass Factory Bay shortly before 7:30 p.m. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Patrick Babb was driving south on Rt. 14 when he failed to yield the right of way while turning onto Glass factory Bay. Investigators say Babb struck a northbound car, sending both vehicles crashing into eight people standing on the corner.

Police said one pregnant person was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital as a precaution. They said all injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Babb was cited for Reckless Driving and failing to yield a left hand turn.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.