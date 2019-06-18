Welcome to NNY Eats! Your local guide to the best eats in the North Country!

It is our mission at Atman to inspire community, sustainability and passion. Atman (pronounced aht*mahn) means soul in Sanskrit. To live from the soul means to be conscious for every moment, to show up fully for our lives. We are dedicated to serving the community fresh juice and coffee mindfully from our hearts.

The Clipper Inn has been in the Simpson family for over 35 years. The restaurant, located in Clayton – Thousand Islands N.Y., has an airy, comfortable, and slightly nautical Interior. The menu is large and varied, with an accent on fresh seafood. There are Mediterranean, Asian, and some vegetarian influences. The emphasis is on high quality and consistency here.

Watertown Jean’s Beans was established at its current location of 259 Eastern Boulevard in 1953. It has been owned and operated by the same family (Fuller-Bowman) since its opening. Jean’s Beans is famous for its fish fry, freshly made salads, rolls, doughnuts and, of course, baked beans. Every item is prepared on the premises and made fresh daily, with no preservatives.

When you walk in our doors, we treat more than just your taste buds.Your also treated to our friendly service where you, our friends can sit and talk over coffee, donuts, pastries and more. We offer a place for you to come and reminisce about the good old days, or have fun looking at things from a time gone by.

Built in 1937 in the upstate New York Town of Clayton, the Historically recognized Fairview Manor with European influence was reclaimed in 2015 as Saint Lawrence Spirits Château. After complete restoration, The Château is a boutique hotel, farm to table restaurant, and home to Saint Lawrence Spirits Distillery on the banks of the St. Lawrence River with spectacular views of the Thousand Islands!

Open daily, we serve breakfast, lunch and dinner in beautiful Clayton, NY.