Bella’s Back Deck

About Bella’s

Bella’s is a friendly, popular Bistro situated on the St. Lawrence River in downtown Clayton, NY. The Bistro is open 7 days per week serving Breakfast Lunch from Early April-End of October and Dinner from Mid May-Mid October. We have gluten free and vegetarian options every day. There are also daily specials in addition to our ever expanding menus. All of our staff are happy to see you and to serve you. We are all very proud of Clayton which was just recently rated by Budget Travel as one of the coolest small towns in America. Come dine in a snappy casual atmosphere with the best views of the River from each and every seat in the house in all of Clayton! It’s a very busy spot, you may have to wait for “the perfect table” but it’s worth the wait! We hope to see you soon!

Mission Statement

Mathew, Melissa, Isabella and Michael welcome you to Bella’s! It is our Mission to serve you the best food at a great location in a most inviting atmosphere. We believe our guests deserve the most courteous attention we can provide them. YOU are the most important person in our business and we thank you! We use the best ingredients available to use from start to finish ensuring delicious food. We take pride in everything we do! We strive in every way to give you a most memorable experience while in Clayton, NY! We want you to feel at home, if there is anything we can do to make your experience better, please let us know!