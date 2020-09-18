Busted Grapes Winery

Two people very much in love with each other got this crazy idea… Why don’t we learn how to make wine. To sum up what could be a long story, after some blood, sweat, several swear words, and lots of tears, that my friends, is how Busted Grapes was born.



It has and continues to be our mission to be involved in every aspect of our business by….

· Planting, pruning, and harvesting our cold hardy grapes.

· Building our little rustic winery from the ground up.

· Perfecting our wine recipes to appeal to various tastes.

· Working in our tasting room and taking the time to visit with all our customers that come in.



We want all our visitors to have a memorable, fun experience with the added perk of great tasting wine. Life is sometime hectic, but when you come into our world you will be tempted to forget about the craziness, maybe for just a few wonderful minutes, but sometimes that is all that it takes!

Occasionally everyone needs a “time-out”, why not let us be a part of yours? We strive to create a feeling of belonging to our family (in a good way). Busted Grapes welcomes not only adults, but also families with their children in tow. Time spent with family is never time wasted. We want to become a part of your extended family. We will be your favorite, crazy, cousins that you always have fun with!

Come and taste the experience for yourself.

Our Wines

Red Wines

Marquette Reserve is a dry Marquette aged in oak. It has a complex oak richness with a long lasting finish. It is rustic and wild and gets better with age.

Northern Utopia Marquette is a dry wine aged in stainless steel. It has subtle notes of black cherry and a mild spice influenced by the tannins in this Merlot style wine.

Azul Posse is a semi-sweet blueberry wine. It has ripe blueberry flavors and aromas. Close your eyes and envision fields of fresh blueberries while you tempt your tastebuds.



Conquered is a sweet Concord. Prepare to have your palate conquered by the dragon, this delightfully delicious wine tastes like fresh picked grapes.

Blush Wines

Harmony is a semi-sweet blend that will make your tastebuds beg for an encore. This semi-sweet blend has just a kiss of sweetness with a robust grape flavor.

First Crush is a semi-sweet wine made from King of the North grapes. This is our first estate wine. It has a nice fruit punch with a little hint of citrus flavor.



Loco Vino is a sweet Frontenac Gris. Honey and melon flavors that will tempt your palate, and drive your tastebuds loco.

White Wines

Tenacious is a dry Catawba. Bursting with green apple flavors, sure to bring some happiness to your tastebuds.



King Cat is a semi-dry Catawba. It’s a citrusy crisp refreshing wine Warheads, or lemongrass might come to mind. It is like a grape battle in your mouth.



Nevaeh is a semi-sweet Brianna. Apricot, pineapple and tropical honey flavors that will tease your tastebuds and help create a quite and peaceful serenity.

Angelo Blu is a semi-sweet Diamond. Intense flavors and aromas of fresh grapes. Our best selling wine. Won a double gold and Best in Class White Wine at the 2016 NY State Fair Commercial Competition.



Sir Michael LaCresent is a semi-sweet wine. This one is as special as the Angel it is named for. It has a flavor profile similar to a German Riesling, very fruity aromas. Nice apricot and tropical flavors with a kiss of sweetness.



TNA is a sweet Niagara. This little Darling likes to show off her grapes. Fresh foxy flavors that will please the sweetest palate.