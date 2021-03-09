Fargo’s Family Market – NNY Eats

Our doors are open for business!

We have beer, gas, tobacco, groceries, candy, snacks and deli! Daily specials, subs, and pizza.

Call now to place your order for our amazing fish fry!

You’ll get a 10-12 ounce piece of hand-breaded haddock with coleslaw and your choice of homemade macaroni & cheese or fries for only $11.99!

We offer way more than our fabulous fish fry!

REVIEWS

“Fish fry was one of the best I’ve had. Macaroni and cheese was really good too. This was my first time ordering from here, will definitely be ordering again.” -Debi

“The meats are very good. Love the breakfast sausage and the wings are the best around!” -Dawn

“Friendly faces, and great food at great prices! I’m glad I had the opportunity to stop in today for lunch and picked up some meat and groceries! So happy to see this store doing well!” -Jeffery

“Great staff that makes you feel most welcome. I highly recommend you visit and see what Fargo’s has to offer!” -Nancy

“We purchased a prime rib for Christmas dinner and it was delicious. Can’t thank you enough it was a last minute add on and everyone was awesome!” -Nikki