NNY Eats: Have you tried the pesto flatbread at Wood Boat Brewery?

The pesto flatbread is a fan favorite at Wood Boat Brewery.

With pesto, tomatoes, cheese and a balsamic glaze, the flatbread is a great summer dish to enjoy while taking in the beautiful sights in Clayton and on the St. Lawrence River.

Wood Boat Brewery is a microbrewery located in Clayton, along the St. Lawrence River in the Thousand Islands.

Check out Wood Boat Brewery’s NNY Eats feature on InformNNY.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.