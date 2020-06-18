NNY Eats: Have you tried the pesto flatbread at Wood Boat Brewery?

The pesto flatbread is a fan favorite at Wood Boat Brewery.
With pesto, tomatoes, cheese and a balsamic glaze, the flatbread is a great summer dish to enjoy while taking in the beautiful sights in Clayton and on the St. Lawrence River.
Wood Boat Brewery is a microbrewery located in Clayton, along the St. Lawrence River in the Thousand Islands.
Check out Wood Boat Brewery’s NNY Eats feature on InformNNY.
